By Jennifer Stack

Tribune Reporter





The new Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education met on May 18 to offer recognitions of achievement at the conclusion of the 2016-2017 school year, and to approve planned changes to the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. One change that will affect all families with students attending LSR7 will be the reduction in fees for student Chromebook loans, activities, and parking.





Adam Rutherford presented the proposed changes to the Board for consideration. The student Chromebook fee will be reduced from $30 to $25, high school parking fees will be reduced from $25 to $10, and the middle and high school $10 Activity and Programming fee will be eliminated. “Chromebook and parking fee changes will have no impact on the district’s operational budget,” said Rutherford. Families qualifying for the free/reduced lunch program will also see a proportional reduction in Chromebook fees.





These fee reductions are largely due to lower-than-anticipated costs of repairing or replacing damaged property offered by the school district. Dr. Amy Gates, Executive Director of Technology, explained the Chromebook fees pay for the accidental damage insurance coverage with Dell. “That charge goes directly into a fund that helps offset that accidental damage coverage that we buy on the devices.” Because all of the repairs and maintenance on the Chromebooks are handled by in-district techs, the district is able to reduce the fee per child in the coming school year.





After the changes were approved, Interim Superintendent, Dr. Benson complimented the families of the district, saying, “We are pleased to pass that savings on in the form of a fee reduction. Our students and families should be commended for how they are handling district property.”





Another change coming to the 2017-2018 school year is an addition to the School Board agenda. From this point forward, a portion of the agenda will be offered for board members to report on the committees and meetings they attended. Each board member is assigned a number of committees in which to participate.





Board President, Bob White, explained these committees deal with “a wide spectrum of things to deal with the school district; everything from sitting on the tax increment financing group to participating in the CSIP (Comprehensive School Improvement Plan).” Reporting on committee activities and meetings provides transparency to the public and keeps the community informed about important decisions that affect the district.





Later in the meeting, Dr. Jeff Miller welcomed new administrators during his personnel report. Former LSWHS Special Education teacher, Kendra Burke is transitioning into a position as Coordinator of Special Services. Shane Ringen, currently a teacher at LSHS will be the Administrative Intern at LSHS. Both of these new administrators attended the district’s Leadership Academy. Kendra Hutsell, formerly of North Kansas City School District, was also welcomed as the new accounting director.





The board meeting also highlighted special recognitions to students around the district who have shown their excellence, such as participants in the Duke University Talent Search, Missouri Fine Arts Academy, and CyberPatriot National Championships. Dr. Benson said, “It is wonderful to have great students and their parents here participating with our board of education.”