By Jennifer Stack

Tribune Reporter





The Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board heard the second quarter update of board priorities at their regular meeting on January 18, 2018. Prior to the start of the school year, the board outlined three priorities to guide the work of the school board for 2017-2018.





Dr. Katie Collier, Associate Superintendent of Instruction and Leadership, presented a summary of Priority 1, which is to increase learning and achievement of every student. The district has completed training with school administrators and more than 500 teachers in using Schoology, an online learning management system, with 100% positive feedback about the efficacy of using Schoology in classrooms. In addition, work on the district’s Curriculum Management Plan is underway. A draft of the district’s three-year comprehensive instructional plan, along with the assessment plan timeline will be available this summer.





Dr. Judy Hedrick, Associate Superintendent of Business and Operations, shared an update on Priority 2, which is to ensure equitable access to 21st-century learning environments. Based on an interest survey last fall, the core planning team has assembled district leadership, community members, and other stakeholders. This team will be working on the Comprehensive Facilities Management Plan, finalizing the “scope of work”, and including cost estimates for facilities, available January 31.

The progress of the third Priority, to strengthen public trust and engagement, was summarized by Janice Phelan, Executive Director of Communications. In an effort to improve Board transparency, the district publicizes frequent updates and reports, including the Superintendent’s 100-day report back in November, Equity Minute videos on the district’s YouTube channel, and most recently, the launch of the Superintendent’s blog, “The Learning Changes Daily”. A link to the Superintendent’s blog can be found on the LSR7 website: LSR7.org/district/administration/superintendent. Phelan also presented a short video highlighting “Progress as Promised,” the completion of projects funded by the 2015 no-tax-increase bond issue. In total, $40 million in projects, touching every school in the district, as well as the Missouri Innovation Campus were included.





Superintendent Dennis Carpenter commended the district leaders overseeing the progress of these priorities. “I think they have assisted the district in developing a laser-like focus in the areas that you have identified as most important over the course of this school term,” Dr. Carpenter said. “We were aggressive when we identified those priorities over the summer because, in at least two instances, they will lead into the next school year.”





Also notable was the board’s approval of the 2016-2017 Audit. The complete 84-page independent review of the district’s finances is available on the district website. Overall, the district’s report was good. Dr. Hedrick reported, “We did not have any area of deficiency or non-compliance.” The only concern was a finding which has since been resolved. During Roundtable discussions Board Member Phyllis Balagna praised district administrators on the audit. “We did, in previous years, have to face some backlash on our audits,” said Balagna. “I’m proud to see this ‘business’ of kids is really managed beautifully as a business.”