Missouri Best Technician
July 29, 2017
Mike Walker, a mechanic with the Lee’s Summit R-7 Transportation Department, recently won first place in the annual Missouri Best Technician Competition, held during July in Columbia. The program is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Pupil Transportation.
The Missouri's Best Technician Competition is an intense analysis of a school bus technician’s ability to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair various mechanical components found on school buses such as electrical systems, engines, braking systems and drive trains.
As the state’s top winner, Mr. Walker will have the opportunity to compete against the nation’s best school bus mechanics in the National Association of Pupil Transportation program, scheduled for November in Columbus, Ohio.
