Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » R-7 School News » Missouri Best Technician

Missouri Best Technician

Missouri Best Technician

July 29, 2017

Mike Walker, a mechanic with the Lee’s Summit R-7 Transportation Department, recently won first place in the annual Missouri Best Technician Competition, held during July in Columbia. The program is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Pupil Transportation.

The Missouri's Best Technician Competition is an intense analysis of a school bus technician’s  ability to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair various mechanical components found on school buses such as electrical systems, engines, braking systems and drive trains.

As the state’s top winner, Mr. Walker will have the opportunity to compete against the nation’s best school bus mechanics in the National Association of Pupil Transportation program, scheduled for November in Columbus, Ohio.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the R-7 School News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,157
Lee's Summit Police Department Investigating Overnight Shooting
Page Views: 1,069
Kenneth T. Conlee
Page Views: 661
Answering questions about Board of Education - from Board President Terri Harmon
Page Views: 632
MDC confirms zebra mussels in three Jackson County lakes
Page Views: 584
Legacy Park Amphitheater Concerts
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
All About Maisie Seimears Rodenbaugh
All About Maisie Seimears Rodenbaugh
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio