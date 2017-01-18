Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » R-7 School News » NOTICE OF OPEN PUBLIC MEETING January 18, 2017...

NOTICE OF OPEN PUBLIC MEETING January 18, 2017 at 5:15 p.m.

January 17, 2017

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session at the Lee’s Summit West High School, 2600 SW Ward Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 5:15 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.  

Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided:  http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public



Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County
Lee’s Summit West High School
2600 SW Ward Road
Performing Arts Center
Lee’s Summit, Missouri


January 18, 2017   5:15 p.m.

ITEMS

1. Meeting Opening
2. Agenda Items
2.01 Presentation
2.02 Question/Answer Session
3.  Adjournment



