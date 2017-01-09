Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » R-7 School News » Notice Of Open Public Meeting ~ Special Board...

Notice Of Open Public Meeting ~ Special Board Session

Notice Of Open Public Meeting ~ Special Board Session

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session at the Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.  

Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County
Board of Education
301 NE Tudor Road
Lee’s Summit, Missouri
January 9, 2017      9:00 a.m.
ITEMS
1. Meeting Opening
2. Agenda Items
             01 Personnel
3.  Adjournment
__________________________________
 Executive Assistant, Board of Education 

This meeting will be open to the public.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the R-7 School News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,684
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 1,527
Dr. Dennis L. Carpenter named new Lee’s Summit R-7 superintendent
Page Views: 1,067
Gov. Nixon makes appointments to boards and commissions
Page Views: 1,012
Lee’s Summit Fire Fighters Receive Approval for Labor Agreement
Page Views: 859
Lee’s Summit R-7 School District superintendent search announcement - 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Summit Christian Academy Student Earns Cross Country Honorable Mention
Summit Christian Academy Student Earns Cross Country Honorable Mention
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio