Notice Of Open Public Meeting ~ Special Board Session
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a special session at the Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.
Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County
Board of Education
301 NE Tudor Road
Lee’s Summit, Missouri
January 9, 2017 9:00 a.m.
ITEMS
1. Meeting Opening
2. Agenda Items
01 Personnel
3. Adjournment
This meeting will be open to the public.