Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Orchestra Members to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Orchestra Members to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Orchestra Members to Perform at Carnegie Hall

May 13, 2017 

Four Pleasant Lea Middle School Eighth Grade Orchestra members were recently selected to perform at New York City's Carnegie Hall. The students are (left to right) Cara Cha (viola), Fiona Martin (cello), Katelyn Johnson (cello) and Sophia Hoffman (violin).

The four student musicians were selected as junior finalists through a competitive audition process for the 2017 Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. They will perform with the Junior Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in June. 

Junior finalists for the Honors Performance Series include students from 43 states, Canada, Australia and Taiwan. These students will have the opportunity to play with some of the best middle school musicians from around the world, learn from renowned conductors, experience New York City and perform at Carnegie Hall. 

The PLMS students were nominated by their orchestra teacher, Adrienne Worstell, based on their leadership in class. They are the only students selected this year from the Lee's Summit R-7 School District.


