Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Preparing For The Possibility Of Snow Days

Preparing For The Possibility Of Snow Days

December 30, 2017 

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District offers a variety of ways to learn about school closings due to inclement weather. After the decision to close school is made, the district will communicate in the following ways:

• A recorded telephone call will go to all students’ families as well as staff members via a service known as SchoolMessenger. Families are encouraged to make sure their phone numbers are accurate and to notify their children’s school if there are changes in these numbers.
• Snow days are shared via R-7 social media, including on R-7 Facebook, found by searching for “Lee’s Summit R-7 School District,” and on Twitter, found via @LSR7.
• Information is shared in the district’s electronic newsletter. To subscribe, visit http://www.lsr7.org/signup.  
• The information is posted on the district’s website at www.lsr7.org.
• School closings are included on the district’s information telephone line at (816) 986-1001.
• Local media are provided information about school closings. Listen or watch for “Lee’s Summit R-7 School District.”

Through the district’s SchoolMessenger recorded phone service, Lee’s Summit R-7 has the capability to send a recorded telephone message to all families within minutes. This service is used for school closings as well as other communication. If severe weather necessitates that students be sent home early during the school day, these emergency calls would go to up to six phone numbers per student, including home, cell phones and parents’ work numbers. If a snow day is called the evening before or during the early morning, this emergency call will go only to students’ home phone numbers as well as to all R-7 employees’ home numbers. In the case of families with multiple children in the R-7 School District, SchoolMessenger will call the family just one time.

Families have the opportunity to opt out of the SchoolMessenger calls. Please note that if you do opt out of the calls, you will not receive any calls from the district or your child’s school via this service, including school information, snow-day and other emergency notifications.


