Summit Pointe Elementary Student Council Raises $2,600 To Benefit Needy Families December 30, 2017

Summit Pointe Elementary Student Council recently conducted a “coins for Christmas” drive, raising $2,600 to assist needy families in the Lee’s Summit area. The money -- donated by students, staff and families -- was used to purchase gifts at Wal-Mart with the gifts donated to Lee’s Summit Social Services. Student Council sponsor is Brenda Hall.