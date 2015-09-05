Raymore Man Sentenced to 19 Years for Armed Bank Robbery August 10, 2017



Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Raymore, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Monday, August 7, for the armed robbery of United Missouri Bank in Raymore.



Charles O. Jones, 53, of Raymore, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 19 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.



Jones, who pleaded guilty on Feb. 10, 2017, admitted that he stole $1,330 at gunpoint from United Missouri Bank, 315 S. Dean, Raymore, on April 4, 2016. Jones brandished an air soft pistol, which the tellers believed was a handgun. Jones demanded money and threatened to shoot if they didn’t comply with his demands. A teller gave Jones money from her drawer and he fled from the bank.



The air soft gun was recovered from a trash can located in a nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Jones was arrested the next day.



This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther. It was investigated by the FBI and the Raymore, Mo., Police Department.







