Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
RecycleFest April 29, 2017

RecycleFest April 29, 2017

April 25, 2017

Saturday, April 29, 2017
9am - Noon
City Hall parking lot, 220 SE Green Street

During this event residents can bring various unusual items to recycle at the event for FREE. 

Items Accepted:

Sensitive Documents (for shredding then recycling); up to 4 paper grocery sacks per household; no binders or combs. Staples and paper clips are accepted.
Bicycles
Athletic Shoes (no dress shoes, sandals, or slippers)
Keys
Cell Phones
Batteries, Rechargeable 
Crayons
Eyeglasses
Hearing Aids
License Plates
Wine Corks
Prescription Pill Bottles (empty ONLY, label removed)
Tennis Balls
Golf Balls

This event is first come, first serve. Participants are encouraged to arrive early before the truck fills up! 


