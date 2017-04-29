RecycleFest April 29, 2017 April 25, 2017

Saturday, April 29, 2017 9am - Noon City Hall parking lot, 220 SE Green Street

During this event residents can bring various unusual items to recycle at the event for FREE.

Items Accepted:

Sensitive Documents (for shredding then recycling); up to 4 paper grocery sacks per household; no binders or combs. Staples and paper clips are accepted. Bicycles Athletic Shoes (no dress shoes, sandals, or slippers) Keys Cell Phones Batteries, Rechargeable Crayons Eyeglasses Hearing Aids License Plates Wine Corks Prescription Pill Bottles (empty ONLY, label removed) Tennis Balls Golf Balls

This event is first come, first serve. Participants are encouraged to arrive early before the truck fills up!





