RecycleFest April 29, 2017

During this event residents can bring various unusual items to recycle at the event for FREE.
Items Accepted:
Sensitive Documents (for shredding then recycling); up to 4 paper grocery sacks per household; no binders or combs. Staples and paper clips are accepted.
Bicycles
Athletic Shoes (no dress shoes, sandals, or slippers)
Keys
Cell Phones
Batteries, Rechargeable
Crayons
Eyeglasses
Hearing Aids
License Plates
Wine Corks
Prescription Pill Bottles (empty ONLY, label removed)
Tennis Balls
Golf Balls
This event is first come, first serve. Participants are encouraged to arrive early before the truck fills up!