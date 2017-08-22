REMINDER: Nightly Closures Scheduled for Route 291 at the Colbern Road Bridge Beginning Aug. 28 August 22, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have NIGHTLY CLOSURES of northbound and southbound Route 291 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. until approximately Friday, Sept. 1 at 5 a.m. These closures are for bridge demolition of the south half of the Colbern Road bridge over Route 291. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes during these times. · Northbound Route 291 will close at the off ramp to Colbern Road. Northbound traffic will be diverted up the off ramp to Colbern Road, onto the north half of the Colbern Road Bridge, and routed back down on the on ramp onto northbound Route 291 (also known as northbound I-470).

· Southbound 291 will close at westbound I-470 and will divert traffic up the off ramp to Colbern Road, onto the Colbern Road Bridge, and back down the on ramp onto southbound Route 291.

· There will be single lanes of traffic in both directions on Colbern Road on the north part of the bridge as the south part of the bridge is demolished and rehabilitated.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.





