The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City (HBA) and the Builders Development Corporation (BDC) are pleased to partner in presenting Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) with the Defender of Housing Award, acknowledging him for his support of affordable housing initiatives and for his efforts regarding the renewal of the national flood insurance program.





Rep. Cleaver will be presented the Defender of Housing award on Sept. 18 at 3:00 p.m. at a BDC home located at 517 N. Pleasant in Independence, Mo. BDC partners with members of the HBA and others to form a creative approach to community development and housing for workforce and/or low-income persons, families and senior citizens.





“We have worked closely with Rep. Cleaver on various projects and greatly appreciate his support of our mission within the Kansas City area,” said Michael Snodgrass, Executive Director of the BDC. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show him how much his hard work means to us by partnering with the HBA to present this award to him.”





“The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) created the Defender of Housing Award as a way for local HBA’s to honor the important relationship between lawmakers and home builders,” said Harold Phelps, HBA President. “Our HBA chose the nominees and a panel of NAHB elected leaders chose the finalists.”