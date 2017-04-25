Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Residential Structure Fire Damages Two Lee's Summit Homes

Residential Structure Fire Damages Two Lee's Summit Homes

April 25, 2017
Updated at 11:04 a.m.

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
Lee’s Summit Fire Department  

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO — On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 4:18 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 713 SE 11th Street. The occupant was awakened by the sound of glass breaking and noticed fire coming through the sliding glass door. Smoke alarms then began to sound and all of the occupants were able to get outside. 
 
When the fire department arrived, the single-story, single family residence was heavily involved in fire and was spreading to the neighbor’s house at 709 SE 11th Street. Initially crews were operating in a defensive mode to fight the fire in the main building and prevent the further spread of the fire to the neighbor’s house. Crews also had to contend with a natural gas fed fire from the damaged gas meter on the fire building. The fire was under control by 4:56 a.m. The occupants from both of the houses were accounted for.
 
Fire damage to the neighbor’s house was contained to the siding and a portion of the roof. The fire also damaged the electric meter to the house.
 
The fire caused extensive damage to the house at 713 SE 11th Street. The fire appears to have originated on the outside of the house near the porch and quickly spread to the inside of the house, attic, and through the roof. A propane grill near the origin of the fire is believed have contributed to the spread of the fire.
 
Missouri Gas Energy was called to the scene to shut-off gas to the house at the street.
 
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

