Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Right Lane Closure Scheduled for Northbound...

Right Lane Closure Scheduled for Northbound I-470 over Lakewood/Bowlin Area on Mar. 7

Right Lane Closure Scheduled for Northbound I-470 over Lakewood/Bowlin Area on Mar. 7

March 5, 2018

By Lairyn McGregor
Missouri Department of Transportation

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a right lane closure along northbound Interstate 470 over the Lakewood/Bowlin area beginning on Wednesday, Mar. 7 until Friday, Mar. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. This lane closure is for installation of a direct messaging board. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity.  MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).

 


Bookmark and Share

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 7,277
Access to Downtown Lee’s Summit will be closed for several weeks
Page Views: 3,524
Four young Lee's Summit men charged for bringing weapon onto school property
Page Views: 1,230
Congressman Cleaver Urges Cryptocurrency Companies to Monitor Extremist Groups
Page Views: 888
City employees turn out for Council discussion on wages
Page Views: 863
Officer Involved Shooting In Johnson County
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
A Purple Tornado Hits Raintree
A Purple Tornado Hits Raintree
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune