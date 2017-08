Ron Williams Announces Mayoral Run

August 26, 2017





Former City Councilmember Ron Williams has announced his intention to run for Mayor of Lee's Summit in the 2018 election.





Williams served on the City Council in 1994 after he was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Karen Messerli when she was elected mayor. He served until 2008.





Williams grew up in Lee's Summit and is a graduate of Lee's Summit High School. He is the owner of Integral Construction Services.