With below-freezing temperatures forecasted for this holiday weekend, the Jackson County Health Department reminds residents to take precautions against hypothermia and frostbite and to take care when heating homes utilizing alternative heating sources. The National Weather Service (NWS) situation report for the New Year holiday weekend includes extremely cold temperatures with Wind Chill values dropping to at least 20-30 degrees BELOW ZERO.





“In cold temperatures, your body loses heat more quickly which can lead to serious health problems such as frostbite or hypothermia,” said Jackson County Health Department Emergency Response Planner, Rhonda Charboneau. “It is important that you do NOT ignore shivering because it’s one of the first signs that the body is losing heat.” Charboneau added that residents should check in on elderly or homebound neighbors who live alone.





Seniors and infants less than one year of age should never sleep in a cold room and should be dressed in warm clothing to prevent the loss of body heat. If a safe temperature cannot be maintained within one’s home, temporary arrangements should be made to stay elsewhere. Warming Center locations throughout Jackson County can be found at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website: www.dhss.mo.gov. Additional information on area warming centers can be found through the United Way’s 2-1-1 program.





“Low temperatures can be life-threatening, especially for seniors, infants and people who are at increased risk for hypothermia,” said Charboneau. “To avoid frostbite and hypothermia, wear a coat, hat, gloves and lots of layers and limit your time outside.”





Serious symptoms of hypothermia in adults include shivering, confusion, memory loss, drowsiness, exhaustion and slurred speech. Infants with hypothermia may appear sluggish, with very low energy and bright red, cold skin.





At extreme temperatures, frostbite can occur with little-to-no warning. At the first sign of redness or pain, get out of the cold or protect the exposed area. Fingertips, toes, the ears or nose can become numb so quickly that one may be unaware of being frostbitten, increasing the chances of permanent damage. People with poor blood circulation, including seniors and those with diabetes are especially vulnerable to frostbite.





Tips to prevent frostbite and hypothermia:





· Dress in several layers of windproof clothes to trap body heat.





· Wear gloves, scarves and a hat that covers the ears.





· Go indoors when you begin to feel cold.





If you think someone is suffering from hypothermia or frostbite, seek medical attention immediately.





It is also important to remember to never use a generator inside your house or in partly enclosed areas, such as garages, basements, porches, crawlspaces, sheds, carports or breezeways, even if windows are open. Carbon monoxide in the generator’s fumes can build up and cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning.





The Health Department also reminds residents to take the following precautions when using alternative heating sources at home:





· Be sure that fireplaces, wood stoves, or other combustion heaters are properly vented to the outside and do not leak flue gas indoors.





· Always follow manufacturer recommendations when using space heaters and wood burning stoves.





· Ensure adequate ventilation if you must use a kerosene heater.





· Do not place a space heater within three feet of anything that may catch on fire, such as drapes, furniture, or bedding, and never cover your space heater.





· Never leave children or pets unattended near a space heater, fireplace or wood burning stove.





For more information on cold weather safety, contact the Jackson County Health Department at (816) 404-6415 or visit jacohd.org