By Leilani Hayworth

Tribune Reporter





Sales and property tax revenues rose for the city of Lee's Summit from 2014 to 2015 while revenue from franchise taxes declined.





“Both sales and property tax revenues have had steady increases each year since 2014,” Patrick Amos, CPA and manager with RubinBrown told the City Budget Finance Committee on Monday. Amos with Kaleb Lilly, vice chair of the Public Sector Services Group for RubinBrown presented their audit reflecting fiscal year ending June 30, 2017 to the committee.





Amos reported at the end of 2017, the city had net assets of $21 million versus $15 million in 2014.





“At the end of 2017, the balance represents 33 percent of annual fund expenditures or four months of operating expenses held in reserve in a general fund,” Amos said.





For each dollar the city spends, Amos said 31 cents is on law enforcement; 27 cents on the fire department and emergency management services followed by 21 cents for general government and 9 cents on public works/engineering; 7 cents on public works/operations and a nickel on development. Conrad Lamb, city finance director, explained that the general government category included administration, finance and law. A key driver in the rise of operating expenses is rising health insurance costs.





“Sales tax is performing where we thought it would,” said Jack Feldman, management analyst with the city finance department. “Lee's Summit stores TIFs (Tax Increment Financing) are performing better than we anticipated.” Feldman introduced Amendment 10 to the annual budget that among other things creates a full-time compensation benefits specialist position and adds $253,000 to the city's fire department for overtime pay.





Councilman Phyllis Edson noted that “last summer in 2017 we were losing firefighters hand over fist and there was a lot of overtime. Why does the overtime pay continue to be so high?” Lee's Summit Fire Chief Rick Poeschl explained, “There are numerous members on military leave, we have workers comp, FMLA (family medical leave) and sick leave. And also, we have three vacancies we're working to fill.”





Councilman Craig Faith requested that Amendment 10 in TMP-O796 be forwarded to City Council for consideration. The committee unanimously approved the amendment.