Same Scholarship Opportunities, New Website for Local Students January 6, 2018

The Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation (GLSHF) is announcing the opening of the 2018 Scholarship Cycle. This year, students need to apply at a new website address: www.HealthyLeesSummit.org

The Scholarship cycle is open January 1 through March 1, 2018.

The Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation will award scholarships in an amount up to $8,000 to support academic studies leading to a career in a medical or a healthcare discipline.

These scholarships will support studies in the following areas: · Medicine · Nursing · Pharmacy · Physical Therapy · Radiology Technology · Other Allied Health Professions

TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR THESE SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS, THE APPLICANT MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA: 1. The applicant must have lived in Lee’s Summit for a period of at least five (5) years, or have graduated from an area high school. Students must be able to present supporting documentation as part of his or her application.

2. The applicant must have completed one year of studies in his/her chosen health care field.

a. For a two-year program, applicant must have completed one year of study.

b. For a four-year program, applicant must have completed two years of study and be accepted into the healthcare study program.

c. A student must have completed his/her undergraduate degree and be accepted into an advanced allied health program to be eligible.

3. Scholarships are awarded for tuition only. Funds will be sent directly to the educational institution prior to the Fall Term, 2018.

4. The applicant must have at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and be a student in good standing.

The Scholarship cycle is from January 1 through March 1, 2018. Scholarship applications with all required attachments must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than March 1, 2018. Late or incomplete applications and/or supporting materials will not be accepted. Scholarship awards will be announced following the May 2018 Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation Board meeting.

Complete scholarship guidelines, applications and other materials can be found at https://www.healthyleessummit.org/scholarship-eligibility.

Mailed applications, must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2018 to: The Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation P.O. Box 571 Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

If emailing application materials, please put “Foundation Scholarship” in subject line: glshf571@gmail.com.







