Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
SCA Dads Gather For Donuts With Dads Event

SCA Dads Gather For Donuts With Dads Event

February 11, 2017

SCA second grader Justice Allen and fifth grader Aubrianna Kennedy enjoyed a special morning with their fathers at SCA’s annual Donuts with Dad

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) recently hosted their annual “Donuts with Dad” event with hundreds of dads, grandfathers, and father figures in attendance.  Dads were able to spend some extra time with their children as they enjoyed breakfast together before the school began at SCA. Special guest Mr. Carey Casey, CEO of the National Center for Fathering, concluded the event with prayer over the fathers and children.


