Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Early Education teacher Mrs. Holli Roderick recently participated in the Kansas City Mavericks Hockey team’s “Dash for Cash”, sponsored by Central Bank of the MidWest. Roderick was one of five teachers selected to go on the ice and collect as many one-dollar bills as she could in just sixty seconds. Using speed and strategy, Roderick left the rink with $359 for her classroom! Holli used the money to order educational tools including a puppet stand with puppets, interactive table, and Magnatiles for her Early Education classroom at SCA.