Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
SCA Early Education Teacher Dashes For Cash At The Mavericks

SCA Early Education Teacher Dashes For Cash At The Mavericks

December 30, 2017 

SCA Early Education Teacher Mrs. Holli Roderick recently collected $359 in one-dollar bills for her classroom during the Mavericks’ “Dash for Cash”.  Pictured is her classroom with some of their new educational toys and equipment she purchased with the dash cash

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Early Education teacher Mrs. Holli Roderick recently participated in the Kansas City Mavericks Hockey team’s “Dash for Cash”, sponsored by Central Bank of the MidWest.  Roderick was one of five teachers selected to go on the ice and collect as many one-dollar bills as she could in just sixty seconds.  Using speed and strategy, Roderick left the rink with $359 for her classroom!  Holli used the money to order educational tools including a puppet stand with puppets, interactive table, and Magnatiles for her Early Education classroom at SCA.



