Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
SCA Secondary Debate Teams Make Strong Showings at Local Tournaments

February 17, 2018

SCA Debaters Ryan Wagy took 7th out of 48 competitors in Lincoln Douglas Debate, and sophomores Bryce Ferguson and Austin Wilson took 4th out of 49 teams in Public Forum Debate at from the Winnetonka High School Debate Tournament.

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce that the Junior High Debate Team recently took second place overall in small school sweepstakes at the Paul Kinder Tournament in Blue Springs.  In addition, 8th graders Spencer Dickey and Zach Chinnery took second in Experienced Debate, 8th graders Kandace Gill and Kaitlyn Gregg took third in Experienced Debate, and 8th graders Nate Bartlett and Will Osborne took second in Novice Debate.

SCA’s High School Debate Team recently competed at the Winnetonka High School tournament.  In this tournament, sophomore Kennedy Cooper went to the semifinals in Informative Speaking, freshman Ryan Wagy placed 7th out of 48 competitors in Lincoln Douglas Debate, and sophomores Bryce Ferguson and Austin Wilson took 4th out of 49 teams in Public Forum Debate.




