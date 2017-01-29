Lee's Summit Tribune

SCA Students Excel at District Spelling Bee

February 11, 2017

SCA spelling star and seventh grade student Jacob Martinez, took first place at the ACSI District final spell down.  Jacob will next compete at the ACSI Regional Spelling Bee in Dallas, TX.

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) elementary and junior high students recently participated in the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) District Spelling Bee. Fifteen SCA students qualified to compete in the Bee, with five placing at the top of their age groups in the competition. 
 
Jett Nickell took fourth place in the 3rd grade. Abigail Shanahan and Michael Ward took first and second place in 4th grade. Abby Cook took second place in 5th grade. Jacob Martinez took second place in 7th grade. Abby Cook and Jacob Martinez competed in the final spell down for 5th-8th grades, with Abby finishing fifth and Jacob finishing first. Jacob will move on to compete at the ACSI Regional Spelling Bee in Dallas, TX.


