Pictured here is Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith (center) with SCA Stewards students

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) was excited to welcome Fox 4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith to the campus to talk about natural disasters with students that are part of the Stewards program. The SCA Stewards program is for students that demonstrate academic giftedness in grades 3-6. The unit that the students have been studying was about Natural Disasters and Meteorologist Bogowith was the featured speaker.





"In a year across the U.S. there are between 800 and 1000 tornadoes," shared Bogowith. "Spring in the midwest is my favorite time of year because every day is unique." Michelle talked about rain, hail, snow, sleet, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis and other natural disasters relating to the unit the students have been studying.