Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » SCHEDULE CHANGED: Lane Closure Scheduled for...

SCHEDULE CHANGED: Lane Closure Scheduled for east and westbound U.S. Highway 50 on Sept. 9

SCHEDULE CHANGED: Lane Closure Scheduled for east and westbound U.S. Highway 50 on Sept. 9

September 7, 2017
 
The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a one lane closure along east and westbound U.S. Highway 50 from Todd George Parkway to MO Highway 7 beginning at 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. This lane closure is for rumble strip installation. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if necessary. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.
 
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity.  MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,418
Lake Winnebago Expansion Underway
Page Views: 2,248
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 1,220
Kitchen Fire Damages Lee's Summit Home Located at, 632 SE Jonathon Avenue
Page Views: 1,216
The Grove at Lee's Summit Commences Construction
Page Views: 1,008
A Delicious, Charitable Shindig
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Greater Kansas City Out Of The Darkness Campus Walk
Greater Kansas City Out Of The Darkness Campus Walk
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio