SCHEDULE CHANGED: Lane Closure Scheduled for east and westbound U.S. Highway 50 on Sept. 9

September 7, 2017

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a one lane closure along east and westbound U.S. Highway 50 from Todd George Parkway to MO Highway 7 beginning at 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. This lane closure is for rumble strip installation. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if necessary. All work is weather permitting.





Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).



