By Kelli Welch

City of Lee's Summit

Scherer Road between Pryor and Ward roads is closed until further notice due to a roadway collapse. Crews are on site to evaluate and initiate repairs. It is unknown at this time when the roadway will reopen.

From eastbound Scherer Road, alternate routes are available by travelling north on Pryor Road to Longview Road, or south on Pryor Road to Hook Road. From westbound Scherer Road, alternate routes are available by travelling north on Ward Road to Longview Road, or south on Ward Road to Hook Road.

Updates will be provided as they become available.