Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Scherer Road Closed Between Pryor and Ward Roads in Lee's Summit

August 23, 2017

By Kelli Welch 
City of Lee's Summit 

Scherer Road between Pryor and Ward roads is closed until further notice due to a roadway collapse. Crews are on site to evaluate and initiate repairs. It is unknown at this time when the roadway will reopen.
 
From eastbound Scherer Road, alternate routes are available by travelling north on Pryor Road to Longview Road, or south on Pryor Road to Hook Road. From westbound Scherer Road, alternate routes are available by travelling north on Ward Road to Longview Road, or south on Ward Road to Hook Road.
 
Updates will be provided as they become available.


