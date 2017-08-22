Schlotzsky’s® Opens New Location in Lee’s Summit August 22, 2017

Schlotzsky’s®, home of The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous Fresh-from-Scratch® buns opened its newest location in Lee’s Summit at 190 NE Tudor Road on Thursday, August 24. The Lee’s Summit Schlotzsky’s will kick off its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 by rewarding the first 100 guests who purchased a CinnaPack® of six Cinnabon® Classic rolls with one free small The Original sandwich every week for a year.

The free sandwiches for a year prize entitles each winner to one sandwich per week for a year at the Lee’s Summit Schlotzsky’s. During lunch, radio host Slacker, of KCFX 101 the Fox, was at the restaurant giving away prizes and spending time with the guests. On August 25, the day after the grand opening, the Lee’s Summit Schlotzsky’s began offering breakfast as a part of its daily menu. The Lee’s Summit location is owned by Bart Hastert, Mike Egan and Lance Strahm. This is their third Schlotzsky’s location with plans to open additional locations throughout the Kansas City area in the coming years. “We’re excited to continue expanding Schlotzsky’s presence in the Kansas City community and creating long-lasting relationships with our guests,” said Hastert. “We look forward to sharing our quality, handcrafted food and spirit of originality with every guest who walks through our doors.” Schlotzsky’s offers more than 15 different signature sandwiches served on its legendary Fresh-from-Scratch oven-baked sourdough buns, as well as gourmet pizzas built upon its unique sourdough crust, artisan flatbreads, freshly made-to-order tossed salads, a variety of savory soups and delectable desserts, including a Cinnabon Express bakery where guests can enjoy a number of warm, homemade treats, including the Cinnabon Classic Roll and CinnaPacks. From lunch boxes to party trays, catering options are available for meetings, community events, family gatherings and more – all prepared with your Schlotzsky’s favorites. The new restaurant’s hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. To reach the restaurant, call (816) 554-4574. For more information about the Lee’s Summit Schlotzsky’s, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SchlotzskysLeesSummit/.





