By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 11:49 p.m. the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 1215 SE 11th Street.





A neighbor reported a fire on the back deck of the house. The house also had a fire back in June of this year.

When the fire department arrived, the covered deck on the back of the house was heavily involved in fire and spreading to the roof and interior of the house. The house was still partially boarded up from the previous fire and unoccupied.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire on the deck and roof. Entry was made into the house to extinguish the fire that had spread into the living area. A search of the house confirmed it was unoccupied. LSFD crews had the fire under control by 12:21 a.m.

This fire originated on the deck and caused heavy damage to the outside of the building and additional damage to the inside of house.

The fire in June originated inside of the house and it was determined that a burglary had occurred and the house had been set on fire to destroy evidence of the crime. The second fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Lee’s Summit Fire Department, the Lee’s Summit Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

The investigation into both fires is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the fire, please contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 969-1668, or the Missouri Arson Hotline 1-800-39ARSON. ​