Team Titanium 1986 pictured at the Missouri Robotics State Championship

One high school in Lee’s Summit has the opportunity to compete on an international scale.

Team Titanium 1986, a FIRST Robotics Competition team of Lee’s Summit West, has been invited to the 2017 China Robotics Challenge in Zhengzhou China from July 26-29.





The team is raising donations in order to be a part of this unique experience.





“This is an amazing honor extended to only a few teams worldwide, and an opportunity of a lifetime for these students,” said the GoFundMe page. “They will help newly-formed Chinese teams design and build their robots and prepare for competition, then participate in the four-day tournament with their own robot.”





The amount of students allowed to attend is restricted, so Team Titanium has opted to send their students with the most experience to aid the Chinese host teams.

Financial contributions will help cover the cost of passports, visas, airfare, shipping, hotels, meals, etc.





“Please consider helping to fund this incredible life experience for these talented students,” Coach Jeff Spatz said. “They are very excited to proudly represent the USA, FIRST Robotics, and Lee's Summit West High School!”





To read more about their efforts and donate, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/titaniumtochina.