Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Seniors Receive Integrity Roofing Scholarships

Seniors Receive Integrity Roofing Scholarships

Seniors Receive Integrity Roofing Scholarships

May 27, 2017

Left to right: Integrity owner David Todd, SCA Seniors Lindsey Berry and Abram Bagunu, and SCA Integrity employee and SCA Alumni Taylor Shippy at SCA’s Award Assembly where Berry and Bagunu won the annual $1,000 Integrity Scholarship

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce that Seniors Lindsey Berry and Abram Bagunu recently received $1,000 scholarships from Integrity Roofing, Siding, and Windows.  Students applied for the scholarship by writing an essay explaining what integrity means to them and describing how they have demonstrated integrity.

This is the fifth year that Integrity has provided a $1,000 one-time scholarship for two graduating SCA Seniors.  This year was especially meaningful as Integrity Employee and SCA Alumni Taylor Shippy assisted in presenting the scholarship.


