Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News »

Shooting Leaves One Wounded, Three Arrested In Raytown

January 17, 2018

Press Release Report 18-0179

Raytown MO- At about 8:25 PM Wednesday (January 17, 2018) Raytown Officers were called to the Valero Corner Store, 6509 Raytown Road, regarding a shooting in progress. 

Moments after the call was received, a vehicle arrived at police headquarters, 10000 E. 59 Street, which was occupied by an adult female passenger that had been shot at least twice. 

EMS was summoned while other officers, those on duty and officers at off-duty jobs, responded to the store. 

Officers there subsequently arrested two adult males, relating to the shooting. 

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition. The adult male that drove the female to police headquarters was also taken into custody relating to the incident at the store.

There were no other injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).



