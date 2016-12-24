Shop With A Cop Event Provides Local Kids With An Unforgettable Christmas Shopping Experience

December 24, 2016

Tribune Photos By Dave Thurman

By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





A group of 23 area children experienced a one-of-a-kind Christmas shopping trip on Friday, December 16. For the thirtieth straight year officers paired with local kids to fulfill holiday wish lists during the annual Shop With a Cop event sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Police Officer’s Association.





More than 30 off-duty police officers, civilian employees, and members of the LSPD Explorers Group joined together to assist the kids through the aisles at the Lee’s Summit Wal-Mart located at 1000 NE Sam Walton Lane in Lee’s Summit.





Detective Michael Reese has participated in the event for the past ten years. For the past seven years, he has co-organized the event with Sargent Aaron Evans, both of the Lee’s Summit Police Department. On the day of the event, Detective Reese accompanied the group to Wal-Mart while Sgt. Evans remained behind at the police station to coordinate wrapping and dinner.





The event is a collaborative effort, and the effort is never lacking in enthusiastic of volunteers willing to step forward and provide the group of kids from the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District with an unforgettable holiday shopping experience. “The spirit among my co-workers is incredible. We are never short of officers, dispatchers or their families that volunteer to participate in the event,” Detective Reese said. “This event wouldn’t be successful without everyone’s help. I couldn’t be more proud of everyone here.”





After the shoppers finished selecting their wares they met back at police headquarters for a wrap party, assisted by members of the Rush Softball team and LSPD civilian employees. Local businesses and individuals donated to make the special shopping trip a possibility. Chik-Fil-A and Lee’s Summit Fun House Pizza donated food for the event.





The Kansas City Chiefs’ own KC Wolf even got in on the fun, donning his own specially made police uniform to help make the day an unforgettable experience.





Wal-Mart provided shoppers with a ten percent discount on their purchases.





“I was initially drawn to the event due to the need. After my first year, it became a totality of the need, the experience with the children, my co-workers and volunteers,” Detective Reese said. “It is a large group effort from the organizing, the shopping and the wrapping.”





“It was always exciting to take a child shopping. They generally don’t have a list, so it was fun to help them figure out who all they wanted to buy a gift for and then getting them the perfect gift,” Detective Reese said. “The biggest challenge is knowing you had a $300.00 limit and making sure you left plenty of room for the child to buy themselves gifts.”





Detective Reese recalled a young girl he took shopping years ago, who wanted nothing for herself. As they worked through her list, he encouraged her to shop for herself. She had a thought, and they headed to the electronics department to look for a GameBoy. “We passed by a display of pillows and fleece blankets. She grabbed one of the pillows and hugged it while stating, ‘I have never had my own pillow before.’ She then grabbed one of the blankets and rubbed it on her face. I immediately selected them both which put us close to our limit and proceeded to Electronics. She selected a Gameboy and a couple games to go with it. She was so excited, she hugged me while we waited in line. We definitely went over the limit, which I personally covered, but there was no doubt that young lady who originally asked for nothing, appreciated everything. We went back to the police station, wrapped all the gifts and enjoyed food along with everyone else.”





“I cannot thank the businesses and civilians that donate the funds to make the event possible. Every year, I have more and more businesses and individuals reach out to me because they support the event so much. Without the funds and the volunteers, I have nothing to organize and none of this happens. Without the teachers and the officers that respond to calls observing those families in need, none of this happens. I’m just grateful for the support of the community and this police department that allows many of us to make this happen.”





“Christmas is such a special time of year, and particularly for children. The thought of some children not being able to celebrate with excitement and joy while giving and receiving gifts is hard to imagine. This program specifically opens those special doors to the children who need it most and I love being a part,” Sgt. Evans commented. “It brings hope and happiness to the children and the volunteers, and is a program that feels so good to support.”





Visit https://www.facebook.com/ LSTribune/ for the entire photo album of the event.



