By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 3:44 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 3320 NE Wilshire Drive at Cross Creek at Lee’s Summit. Staff reported fire coming from a vent in the ceiling and attempted to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher.





When the fire department arrived, nothing was visible from the outside of a large single-story, assisted living and memory care facility. The eleven residents were accounted for and being evacuated by staff members. Staff also reported the fire may be out, but there was a lot of smoke and water was flowing from the sprinkler system near the fire.





Fire crews entered the building and found moderate smoke conditions in the dining room. Fire doors closed when the fire alarm activated, preventing the spread of smoke throughout the facility.





Investigation confirmed the fire was out. The fire involved heating equipment on duct work located above the ceiling. Water from the sprinkler system extinguished the fire. Crews shut down the sprinkler system and assisted with smoke and water removal. The incident was under control by 4:03 p.m.





The fire was contained to the heating unit with minor smoke damage to the dining area, kitchen, and office area. The cause of the fire was determined to be a failure of the heating unit.





The evacuated residents were transported by bus to nearby Wilshire at Lakewood while staff found overnight accommodations at one of their other locations. There were no reported injuries.