Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Smoke Alarm Alerts Family to Basement Fire

Smoke Alarm Alerts Family to Basement Fire

Smoke Alarm Alerts Family to Basement Fire

June 2, 2017

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden     
Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO— On Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 10:40 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 417 NE Carriage Street. The occupants were awakened by the smoke alarms. The source of the smoke was a fire in the basement garage. 

When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the single-story ranch style home. The occupants were safe outside with one of their two dogs. 

Firefighters entered the basement and quickly contained the fire to the garage. Crews searched the house to confirm that all occupants were out and rescued an unresponsive dog. The dog was successfully resuscitated at the scene. The fire was out by out 11:08p.m.

The fire heavily damaged the garage. There was no spread of the fire to the upstairs, but smoke did damage the upper floor and the remainder of basement.

The injured dog was taken by the family for additional medical care.

The fire originated on a workbench in the garage. The cause of the fire was determined to be a radio-controlled car battery that overheated while charging and ignited nearby combustibles. 



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,892
Man charged in I-70 crash previously sued City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 2,016
Auditor Galloway raises concerns with unaccountable taxing districts in city of Harrisonville
Page Views: 1,756
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 1,527
Officer Involved Shooting at Raytown Walmart
Page Views: 1,041
Auditor Galloway finds poor management, bad decisions plague city operations and finances
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Team Driven: Building A Legacy
Team Driven: Building A Legacy
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio