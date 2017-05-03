Smoke Alarm Alerts Family to Basement Fire

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO— On Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 10:40 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 417 NE Carriage Street. The occupants were awakened by the smoke alarms. The source of the smoke was a fire in the basement garage.





When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the single-story ranch style home. The occupants were safe outside with one of their two dogs.





Firefighters entered the basement and quickly contained the fire to the garage. Crews searched the house to confirm that all occupants were out and rescued an unresponsive dog. The dog was successfully resuscitated at the scene. The fire was out by out 11:08p.m.





The fire heavily damaged the garage. There was no spread of the fire to the upstairs, but smoke did damage the upper floor and the remainder of basement.





The injured dog was taken by the family for additional medical care.





The fire originated on a workbench in the garage. The cause of the fire was determined to be a radio-controlled car battery that overheated while charging and ignited nearby combustibles.



