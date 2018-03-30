Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Special Needs Day March 30, 2018

February 17, 2018

The Mayor and City Council of Lee's Summit have declared by proclamation March 30, 2018, as "Special Needs Day" to recognize its special needs families, encourage local businesses to participate in activities and offerings for the families, and provide more social awareness and diversity in our community.  

"Special Needs Day" activities include joining with the annual Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street Bunny Hop event to be held at Howard Station Park on March 31, 2018 from 10:00 to noon at a sensory-friendly venue for ALL kids and adults (not just those with special needs) with information booths/tables (no sales booths).

Autism Outreach Fellowship is a non-profit organization that sponsors free to low-cost activities for families with special needs and works to connect the families with city, county and state resources designed to strengthen understanding and development of the special needs community. 

The ultimate goal is to establish a pathway for the families to find more information and inclusion in the Lee's Summit and Jackson County areas.


