Special Use Permit Vote for Telecommunication Towers Elicits Council Comments August 5, 2017



By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter



City Council members passed an amended special use permit for two telecommunication towers with a unanimous vote, though not all members were enthusiastic with the vote.



The motion was approved by the full Council at the July 27 regular Council meeting.



The two towers stand 200 feet and 500 feet respectively and are located at 2140 Lowenstein Drive. The matter was revisited after a July 13 vote that amended the applicant’s original request for a ten-year, rather than a twenty-year, time period.



“At the prior meeting, July 13, a motion was made by Councilmember Forte and approved by the Council to amend the SUP (special use permit) from a 20-year period to a 10-year period,” Jackie Heanue-McCormick, Chief Council of Management and Operations, told the Council. “And, due to the statutory regulations that exist regarding the timing, the regulation of timing, it is our recommendation that you amend that back to the original 20-year request from the applicant.”



Several questions were posed at the July 13 meeting about the location of the towers and their proximity to an underground mine. Councilmember Trish Carlyle expressed concern over the future of the towers, and how long the towers would be in good shape. Greg Mercier, representing the applicant, American Tower, appeared at the July 27 meeting with a group of engineers to answer those concerns.



“It helps me knowing that we aren’t going to have something come down,” Councilmember Carlyle said, especially in a place where a future development might be, or across the highway. The Councilmember expressed her thanks to the engineers for their answers to her questions.



But Mayor Randy Rhoads directed questions at the City Attorney present at the meeting. “Basically we’re having a little public hearing here, and I’m not sure. Is this appropriate?”



Heanue-McCormick replied that the discussion was not a public hearing in her opinion, just a discussion over the ordinance with questions over safety.



The mayor clarified later in an email to the Tribune that his concerns were over proper procedures, and what questions the Council could direct to the applicant in light of state statutes. “I was concerned about what the City Council could do in light of the existing State legislation. Councilmember Carlyle had asked a series of safety related questions at the original public hearing and the applicant made assurances that additional material would be submitted. Additional material was submitted by the applicant but that resulted in some clarification needed by Councilmember Carlyle,” he explained. “As I understand, the State Statute regarding telecommunications towers allows that the Council could base their decision if safety concerns were not sufficiently addressed. I do note that the final vote was unanimous.”



Councilmember Dave Mosby took exception to the question and answer session. “Last week or the week before we had a motion on the floor and we had the applicant giving us commentary and responding to things,” he said. “Tonight, we had a motion on the floor and we had engineers with the applicant answering questions.” The Councilmember then said he could not recall a time when technical guidance was provided by anyone other than City staff members, or when an applicant or someone other than staff discussing active motions.



“I don’t really think that’s appropriate,” Mosby continued. “I think we need to review that. If questions were asked by a councilperson, why wasn’t that material provided to the Council?” He then asked why the item was on the agenda if the material had not been provided.



Mayor Rhoads later said that the problem lies somewhat with the new procedures outlined with the changes to the City’s charter. “Part of the problem is that with the recent voter approved charter changes, the detailed procedures are being ironed out. In some respects, we are learning while we are conducting meetings and this may result in us inadvertently appearing to stumble as we progress through a meeting.”



The motion for the special use permit passed with a unanimous vote. Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Binney noted during the meeting that his vote, though affirmative, was essentially dictated by requirements of state statute.









