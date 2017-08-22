State Representative Peters Requests that Flag be Flown at Half-Mast for Fallen Police Officer and Friend

August 22, 2017





Lee’s Summit Police Department confirmed on Monday morning the death of Officer Thomas Orr. The 30 year old officer was shot and killed as an innocent bystander of an argument on the patio at Californos Restaurant in Westport Sunday night.





Representative Peters has requested that the American Flag be flown half-mast over the Capitol to honor the life and sacrifice of the fallen officer and friend. Officer Orr and Rep. Peters became friends while attending Lincoln University together.





“The loss of Office Thomas Orr will be felt both on the Lee’s Summit Police force and in the lives of his families and friends. He was known by all as a force of positive energy and for his willingness to serve his community. I hope that the Capitol will choose to honor this man, who spent his life trying to make his community a better and safer place,” said Rep, Peters, D-St. Louis.





For more information, contact Rep. Peters office at 573-751-7605.



