Yesterday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it was reversing a practice established and continued under past administrations that permitted a Patrol representative to sit on the board of directors of HELP, Inc., a vendor that uses technology to allow truckers to bypass highway weigh stations in Missouri.

The Patrol decision came after an internal review of its practice and the Patrol immediately withdrew its representative from the HELP, Inc. board of directors.

Department of Public Safety Director Drew Juden released the following statement on the Patrol’s actions:

“I commend Colonel Sandra Karsten and the Highway Patrol for ending the years-long practice of having a Patrol representative serve on the board of directors of a vendor. Even the perception of a conflict of interest can diminish the public trust. We should not simply accept the policies and practices of past administrations because they were considered standard operating procedure. The Department of Public Safety and its divisions will aim for the highest standards.”