Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Stephen Kleinsmith Named Missouri...

Stephen Kleinsmith Named Missouri Superintendent of the Year

Stephen Kleinsmith Named Missouri Superintendent of the Year

October 7, 2017

Dr. Stephen Kleinsmith, Superintendent of Nixa Public Schools, has been named Superintendent of the Year by the Missouri Association of School Administrators during its annual fall conference held October 5-8, 2017, at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Osage Beach, Missouri.

MASA Executive Director, Doug Hayter, stated, "Dr. Kleinsmith is one of the most respected leaders in Missouri education. He is known for his professional demeanor and his willingness to address the important and often challenging aspects of public education. Most importantly, he has always been focused on what is best for students.”

Dr. Kleinsmith will be recognized during the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville in February for his state selection.

Dr. Kleinsmith is a proponent of early childhood education, and he has led the charge for improving early childhood special education services in Nixa. In 2014, the District began using an integrated style classroom, consisting of students qualified for special education working alongside typically developing role model students. Since that time Nixa has added six integrated early childhood special education classrooms serving an average of 264 students each year. 

Communication is also a hallmark of Dr. Kleinsmith and the Nixa Public Schools. A central part of the district’s strategic plan is communicating with their various audiences. Nixa Public Schools regularly communicates its Mission, Beliefs, Parameters, Objectives, and Strategies (both long and short term) with the community, parents, students, faculty, administrators and support staff. This is done through outreach opportunities such as Koffee with Kleinsmith, Chamber of Commerce, Principal
Advisory Councils, PTAs , civic organizations, the Senior Center and school board meetings. 

Dr. Kleinsmith wrote in his application, “Our CSIP is action oriented. It is our mantra that what gets placed on the CSIP gets done. Goal setting is not enough, goal completion must be the aim of a strategic plan.”

Dr. Kleinsmith has successfully built strong and trusting relationships with the Nixa community. Since 2000 the district has constructed a new high school, two new elementary schools, a new intermediate school, added onto the junior high and recently built high school.

Dr. Kleinsmith has noted that, “This trust that our community has in our school district is promoted by the way we have prioritized and selectively abandoned good ideas in favor of great ideas. Anyone can cut away the low hanging fruit. Saying no to good ideas to make room for great ideas takes courage.” 

Dr. Kleinsmith has served students in Missouri's public schools for 17 years. Prior to joining the Nixa Public Schools in 2000, Dr. Kleinsmith served as a principal at All Saints K-8 School, Omaha, Nebraska and as principal of Westwood Junior and Senior High School, Sloan, Iowa, and the Executive Director for Administrative Affairs for the Millard, Nebraska Public Schools.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,195
Gemesha Thomas Memorial Service
Page Views: 3,496
Kimberly Lynne "Kimmie" Harris
Page Views: 3,018
John Charles Graham, Sr
Page Views: 2,842
Preventing Youth Suicide
Page Views: 1,785
Planning Commissioners Hear Plan for Texas Roadhouse
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Luke Bowers of Lee's Summit Boy Scout Troop 220, Doggone Good Eagle Scout Project
Luke Bowers of Lee's Summit Boy Scout Troop 220, Doggone Good Eagle Scout Project
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio