Steven S. Ontiveros of Lee's Summit charged in fatal car wreck that claimed a life over weekend

September 25, 2017





A Lee's Summit man has been charged with felony DWI in connection with fatal car wreck that claimed life over weekend, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.





Steven S. Ontiveros, dob: 2/5/1989, faces DWI -- Death of Another, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.*





According to court records, the crash occurred in Lee's Summit early in the morning on Sunday. Witnesses told police the defendant smelled of alcohol and had run a red light, causing the crash. The defendant told police he had been drinking and a breath test showed an elevated level of alcohol. The victim in the crash was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries.





Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.





*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.