On April 3rd, 2018 we will place three questions on the ballot. The first question will ask voters to dissolve Prairie and Lotawana and approve the new Southern Jackson County Fire Protection District. This new consolidated district will still be taxed at the current voter approved levy of $1.04 per $100 of assessed valuation.





The second question will ask voters to approve a new bond levy at $.0153 per $100 assessed valuation. That rate will cost a resident with a $200,000.00 home approximately $58.13 annually.

The third question will ask voters to approve a one-half cent sales tax within the new district. That tax would have a one-quarter cent rollback provision attached to it. If the first question fails at the ballot then the two tax questions would automatically be voided.





What do our citizens receive if this initiative passes?





They keep their existing stations with maybe some remodeling. In addition to the two existing stations we would build a new station north of Colbern Rd. to better serve our most populated and increase coverage to a rapidly growing area. Our 5+ year plan includes another station south of U.S. 50 Highway. These additions will improve response times to all areas of our new district.





All currently employed firefighters retain their jobs and positions with some promotions and a few new hires to increase our staffing levels. Each station would have four firefighters every day. That would mean twelve firefighters rather than the current eight to provide 24/7 EMS and fire services to our public. It also allows us to recruit and retain our personnel rather than providing them a training ground only to see them leave for bigger or better paying departments around the metropolitan area.

We would update air packs and communication equipment that is at or nearing its expiration. We would update our fire apparatus with a ladder truck to assist with some of the larger homes and businesses that have developed.





These upgrades could lead to an improved ISO (Insurance Services Organization) rating that could possibly lead to decreased homeowner premiums. We would be better able to provide community events and education.





As a final note to our constituents, we would like to remind everyone that our fire protection districts are a stand-alone government entity, separate from any city or municipal government. We share no legal, financial, or employee obligations with Lake Lotawana, Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, or unincorporated Jackson County. We are financially independent and are only required to follow state and federal statutes and regulations. Under this consolidation, no stations will go away and all firefighters will retain their jobs. We simply want to provide you, the citizens that we protect, a better service. That means more emergency responders to your emergency, better equipment to provide the most efficient and timely services, and more station coverage for faster response times.





If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Chief Bill Large or an Asst. Chief at (816)578-4211 or (816) 525-4200. You can also send an email to contact@lotawanafire.org. We can speak to you personally or come to any local civic meeting with our PowerPoint presentation.