Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Structure Fire, 261 NE Bayview Drive,...

Structure Fire, 261 NE Bayview Drive, Lee's Summit

Structure Fire, 261 NE Bayview Drive, Lee's Summit

August 14, 2017


By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee's Summit Fire Department


Fire Damages Townhome
 
On Monday, August 14, 2017, at 1:18 p.m. the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 261 NE Bayview Drive. A neighbor reported fire coming from the back of the townhome.
 
When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was visible from the second story and attic of a two-story four-plex. Bystanders were knocking on the doors of the building to alert any residents that were home. 
 
The back of the unit 261 was well involved in fire and spreading into the attic of the building. Firefighters initially knocked down on the fire on the outside of the building and second floor balcony before going inside. Crews inside the building were able to extinguish the fire that had spread to the inside of units 261 and 263. Crews had to pull down the ceilings to get to the fire in the attic. A search of all the townhomes confirmed the units were unoccupied. The fire was under control by 2:22p.m. 
 
The fire heavily damaged most of unit 261; the second floor of unit 263, and the attic over both units. The chimney on the back of unit 261 had collapsed. The remaining units of the four-plex sustained varying amounts of smoke and water damage. Units 265 and 267 were able to be reoccupied.
 
The fire appears to have originated on the back of unit 261. Fire department investigators are looking into the cause.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,401
Early-stage Startup Adding Dozens Of New Jobs To Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,195
#practices4life August
Page Views: 1,143
Lee's Summit Experiencing Food Shortage
Page Views: 938
New Charges Filed in Fatal Shooting of Police Officer. Charged is William Grant Noble of Clinton
Page Views: 843
Lee’s Summit School District Sweeps Regionals
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Marathon Tragedy From A Local Perspective with Kate Dwyer. Lee's Summit North Graduate ~ Hometown Lake Lotawana
Marathon Tragedy From A Local Perspective with Kate Dwyer. Lee's Summit North Graduate ~ Hometown Lake Lotawana
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio