



Fire Damages Townhome

On Monday, August 14, 2017, at 1:18 p.m. the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 261 NE Bayview Drive. A neighbor reported fire coming from the back of the townhome.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was visible from the second story and attic of a two-story four-plex. Bystanders were knocking on the doors of the building to alert any residents that were home.

The back of the unit 261 was well involved in fire and spreading into the attic of the building. Firefighters initially knocked down on the fire on the outside of the building and second floor balcony before going inside. Crews inside the building were able to extinguish the fire that had spread to the inside of units 261 and 263. Crews had to pull down the ceilings to get to the fire in the attic. A search of all the townhomes confirmed the units were unoccupied. The fire was under control by 2:22p.m.

The fire heavily damaged most of unit 261; the second floor of unit 263, and the attic over both units. The chimney on the back of unit 261 had collapsed. The remaining units of the four-plex sustained varying amounts of smoke and water damage. Units 265 and 267 were able to be reoccupied.

The fire appears to have originated on the back of unit 261. Fire department investigators are looking into the cause.