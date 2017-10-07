Lee's Summit Tribune

Summit Art Festival 2017

Summit Art Festival 2017

September 30, 2017 

Summit Art Festival is a free, outdoor, 3-day festival of fine arts that will feature over 90 local, regional and national artists. 

Visitors will enjoy a unique blend of art and music in historic Downtown Lee’s Summit. Formerly known as the Longview Art & World Music Festival we have relocated and rebranded our event while still offering the same fantastic level of talent. In addition, the festival will include Lee’s Summit R7 Student Art Pavilion, a “Summit Art” Pavilion, and fabulous local music, Kids Zone offering hands-on children’s art activities. 

There will be plenty of free parking, food/beverage court and something for the entire family to enjoy. 

Friday, October 7, 2017
4 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Art Festival Open
Saturday, October 8, 2017
10 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Art Festival Open
Sunday, October 9, 2017
Noon - 4 p.m. - Art Festival Open
Non-amplified music is scheduled through the day and evening throughout the entire weekend at 3 performance locations

For more information, visit: summitartfest.org.




