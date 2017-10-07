Summit Art Festival 2017

Summit Art Festival is a free, outdoor, 3-day festival of fine arts that will feature over 90 local, regional and national artists.





Visitors will enjoy a unique blend of art and music in historic Downtown Lee’s Summit. Formerly known as the Longview Art & World Music Festival we have relocated and rebranded our event while still offering the same fantastic level of talent. In addition, the festival will include Lee’s Summit R7 Student Art Pavilion, a “Summit Art” Pavilion, and fabulous local music, Kids Zone offering hands-on children’s art activities.



