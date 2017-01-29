Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Summit Christian Academy Announces Courtwarming...

Summit Christian Academy Announces Courtwarming Nominees

February 11, 2017

Pictured here are SCA Courtwarming candidates, left to right. ront row:  Freshmen Avery Lake and Riley Painter, Sophomores Darcy Thomas and Joy Chen, and Seniors Sabrina Ethridge and Chloe Harris. Back row:  Freshmen Torrance Bagunu and Patrick Simpson, Sophomores William Feng and Brody Ethridge, Juniors Hadley Hill and Maya Cofield, and Senior Lakota Duncan. Not pictured are Juniors Moses McCorn and Jalen Nash, and Senior Noah Coram.

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce the 2017 Courtwarming Court Nominees.
Courtwarming King and Queen will be crowned on Friday, February 10 during half-time of the SCA Courtwarming Basketball game against Heritage Christian in the SCA Secondary Gymnasium.


