Summit Christian Academy Announces Courtwarming Nominees February 17, 2018

Pictured here are SCA Courtwarming candidates, left to right Front Row: Freshman Annie Harsch, Junior Lorena Paya Reig, and Seniors Emilie Moyer, Hadley Hill, Michaela Loux, and Abby Nelson Back Row: Freshman Collin Pemberton, Sophomore Hunter Atwood, Junior Steven Wang, and Seniors Nathan Drum, Jalen Nash, and Zion Marischler. Not Pictured is Senior Alex Reilly.

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce the 2018 Courtwarming Court Nominees. Courtwarming King and Queen will be crowned on Friday, February 16 during half-time of the SCA Courtwarming Basketball game against Butler High School in the SCA Secondary Gymnasium.





