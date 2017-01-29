Lee's Summit Tribune

Summit Christian Academy Debate Duo Take First

February 11, 2017

SCA Debate stars, Connor and Corbin Healy, recently took first place out of thirty-four teams in the state-wide Capitol Classic Speech and Debate tournament in Jefferson City

Summit Christian Academy is pleased to announce that Senior Corbin Healy and Junior Connor Healy took first place in policy debate out of 34 teams in the state-wide Capitol Classic Speech and Debate tournament recently in Jefferson City. The Policy Resolution this school year is Resolved: the United States Federal Government should substantially increase its economic and/or diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.  

“We as a school and as a Debate Program are extremely proud of Corbin and Connor’s incredible work ethic and how hard they compete,” shared SCA Speech & Debate Coach Mike Evans. “More importantly, both of these young men are committed followers of Jesus and are great representatives of our school.”

This is Corbin and Connor’s third Varsity Policy win of the year.  The duo hopes to qualify for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, which will be held in Birmingham, Alabama in the summer.


Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
