Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Summit Christian Academy Hosts Fifth Annual...

Summit Christian Academy Hosts Fifth Annual International Festival

January 21, 2017

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) will host the fifth annual school-wide and community-wide International Festival from 5 – 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 at the SCA Elementary School (1450 SW Jefferson in Lee’s Summit). Nearly 500 were in attendance last year.

The community is invited to attend this educational event where you can travel through the continents, experiencing festive music, art, mission projects, and delicious food from around the world.  Special features this year include a Parade of Flags, Chinese Tea Ceremony, Games Around the World, and Eleos Coffee.

“We live in a world where we are globally connected,” said SCA International Director Kathy Tharp.  “SCA believes it is important to build knowledge and understanding of cultures around the world.  This event will give students, families and the community the opportunity to have a glimpse and taste of other countries without leaving the area.  It’s a wonderful event for families to experience together.” 

Prices for tickets purchased in advance are adult-$10, student-$5, family-$30, or at the door tickets are adult- $12, student- $6, and family- $36. Call 816.525.1480 to purchase tickets in advance.  
For information on how you can be a vendor, sponsor, or country presenter, please contact Kathy Tharp at 816-525-1480 or ktharp@sca-kc.org Established in 1989, SCA is celebrating 26 years of providing excellent academics in a Christian environment to the Kansas City metro area. SCA is an independent, nondenominational Christian school serving 800 preschool through high school students.  Located on a 36-acre campus, SCA holds dual accreditation through North Central Association and Association of Christian Schools International.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,352
Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital
Page Views: 856
Sympathy to the friends and family of Yordano Ventura
Page Views: 717
Local students selected to perform at 58th presidential inauguration
Page Views: 703
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
Page Views: 441
LSR7 Board, Dr. Dennis Carpenter Addressed Community Concerns in a Meeting Wednesday
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
DNA Testing Identifies Disease Risks, Helps You Control Your Destiny
DNA Testing Identifies Disease Risks, Helps You Control Your Destiny
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio