Summit Christian Academy (SCA) will host the fifth annual school-wide and community-wide International Festival from 5 – 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 at the SCA Elementary School (1450 SW Jefferson in Lee’s Summit). Nearly 500 were in attendance last year.





The community is invited to attend this educational event where you can travel through the continents, experiencing festive music, art, mission projects, and delicious food from around the world. Special features this year include a Parade of Flags, Chinese Tea Ceremony, Games Around the World, and Eleos Coffee.





“We live in a world where we are globally connected,” said SCA International Director Kathy Tharp. “SCA believes it is important to build knowledge and understanding of cultures around the world. This event will give students, families and the community the opportunity to have a glimpse and taste of other countries without leaving the area. It’s a wonderful event for families to experience together.”





Prices for tickets purchased in advance are adult-$10, student-$5, family-$30, or at the door tickets are adult- $12, student- $6, and family- $36. Call 816.525.1480 to purchase tickets in advance.

For information on how you can be a vendor, sponsor, or country presenter, please contact Kathy Tharp at 816-525-1480 or ktharp@sca-kc.org Established in 1989, SCA is celebrating 26 years of providing excellent academics in a Christian environment to the Kansas City metro area. SCA is an independent, nondenominational Christian school serving 800 preschool through high school students. Located on a 36-acre campus, SCA holds dual accreditation through North Central Association and Association of Christian Schools International.