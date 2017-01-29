Summit Christian Academy Announces Elementary Christian Character Award Recipients

SCA sixth grade student William McConaughey and SCA third grade student Paige Phillips are pictured with SCA Elementary Vice-Principal Charissa Sanders, receiving an elementary Christian Character Award for second quarter

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to recognize students who consistently exhibit exceptional Christian character. The purpose of this award is to encourage students to pursue their potential toward attaining the highest level of personal and academic development.





The elementary school’s Christian Character Award recipients for the second quarter are sixth grade student William McConaughey, son of John and Laurie McConaughey, and third grade student Paige Phillips, daughter of Tom and Jill Phillips.