A team of students from Summit Lakes Middle School recently returned from Baltimore, Md., after earning the championship trophy in CyberPatriot IX—the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, held April 3-5. The winning team is called Team Error 37 and includes Tommy Cuezze, Jonah Ludiker and Mason Sipe, eighth-graders, and Connor Bichsel, Keenan Curp, and Ethan McFarland, seventh-graders.





Since 2009, CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition has challenged teams of two to six students to harden simulated computer systems and resolve real-life cybersecurity situations faced by industry professionals. The competition provides students hands-on experience securing computer networks while exciting, educating and motivating them toward careers in cybersecurity and other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. To read more about the team's national championship, visit their webpage.