Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Summit Pointe Elementary Student Council Raises More Than $2,000 For LS Social Services

Summit Pointe Elementary Student Council Raises More Than $2,000 For LS Social Services

December 31, 2016

Summit Pointe Elementary Student Council recently organized a community-service project to benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services during the holiday season. Known as “Coins for Christmas,” the school goal was to raise $1,500 to purchase toys for families served through Social Services.

By the end of the service project, students, staff and families raised more than $2,000. Student Council members took a field trip to the Lee’s Summit WalMart on Dec. 19 to purchase the toys. The donated toys were on display at Summit Pointe Elementary and are being delivered to Social Services.
If students met the $1,500 fundraising goal, two staff members -- Dr. Heather Kenney, principal, and Brooke Morehead, assistant principal -- promised to become human sundaes during the school’s annual holiday assembly.


