Summit Technology Academy Students Celebrate National Manufacturing Day October 14, 2017

By Krista Klaus

Brian Lincoln, owner of ULTRAX Aerospace, spoke to students about career opportunities in the growing industry of aerospace manufacturing.

Summit Technology Academy (STA) students visited a trio of Lee’s Summit companies to learn first-hand about careers in the advanced manufacturing industry. The educational event on Oct. 6 coincided with National Manufacturing Day, which was created to inspire students to choose careers in modern manufacturing.

“This collaboration highlights Lee’s Summit’s strong educational ecosystem and the strategic collaborations that our partners have designed to help develop and prepare the workforce of the future,” said Jessica Hamilton, Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council’s director of community and investor relations.

The event was made possible through a partnership between the LSEDC and Summit Technology Academy, as well as local manufacturers Automated Motion Inc., Creative Blow Mold Tooling, and ULTRAX Aerospace Incorporated.

“By inviting three thriving local companies with distinct and unique operations to host students as part of National Manufacturing Day, our goal is to give these future employees a snapshot of career opportunities in manufacturing,” Summit Technology Academy Principal Elaine Metcalf said. “Students gained a better understanding of the skills and education needed to advance in the industry.”

A total of 16 STA juniors and seniors observed manufacturing processes in real-time while engaging with engineers, programmers, machinists, and tool makers to learn more about career paths in the advanced manufacturing field.

Students who participated in the local celebration of National Manufacturing Day are enrolled in STA’s Digital Electronics and/or Computer Integrated Manufacturing course. STA is located within the new Missouri Innovation Campus, a STEM-based educational collaboration between the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, Metropolitan Community College and the University of Central Missouri. MIC students obtain a bachelor’s degree in two years with little to no student debt, thanks to partnerships with the business community and community organizations.

“It was a real treat to host the next generation of innovators and tech leaders. We are fortunate to have the Missouri Innovation Campus in our community helping create a critical pipeline of technology talent,” ULTRAX President Troy Prewitt said.

Event Highlights:

• At ULTRAX Aerospace Incorporated, students simulated the manufacturing process-- from product ideation through production and final product testing-- and learned about the growing industry of aerospace manufacturing and career opportunities. Ultrax is a design and manufacturing center that develops customer-focused diagnostic and troubleshooting tools for electrical systems used in the aerospace industry.

• Students learned about the manufacturing of PC boards, control panels, cables and turnkey products, as well as automatic aerospace oxygen mask testing while touring Automated Motion Inc. Automated Motion is a design engineering and contract manufacturing company that specializes in electro-mechanical assemblies and devices and automated systems. Students connected their classroom curriculum to real world experience at the Lee’s Summit based company.

• Students observed the blow mold tooling process and learned about on-the-job training and career path progression at Creative Blow Mold Tooling. The company offers career advancement based on competency, experience, productivity and intangibles such as work ethic and attendance. High school internships start at $13.50-$15/hour and students may rise through technical ranks to become a mold design engineer earning $25+/hour. The company also pays for industry certification programs.







